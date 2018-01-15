Avengers: Infinity War releases in less than five months and the cast has already begun teasing the movie. Recently, Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan appeared at ACE Comic Con Phoenix discussing the Marvel.

While not many spoilers were provided, the Captain America and Bucky actors teased the movie through a quirky autograph, Comicbook.com reported.

The two actors signed a fan's Captain America merchandise to tease the "nomad" Steve Rogers from the upcoming movie. Evans cheekily signed the merchandise as "Cap" and added "Nomad" adding to the nomad speculations revolving around Captain America in the upcoming Avengers movie.

If that wasn't enough, Stan joined in to sign off "Winter Soldier" and added "I'm with Nomad" with an arrow pointing towards Evans' signature.

Since the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer dropped, fans have been speculating that Steve Rogers has taken to the Nomad's role attributing to the costume and look in the promo. With Captain America: Civil War ended in the way it did, the movie did set up the perfect premises for the Nomad Captain America plotline.

While speculations will come to rest only after the movie releases, Evans recently addressed the "Cap beard" and said he found it "cool."

Talking to Thirst Aid Kit, he said, "I was really excited that the Russos and Marvel were willing to kinda give that look a shot. I think it kind of changes things up. We've seen Cap the same way so many times. He's such a throwback, he's such a classic. It kind of gives him a little bit of a modern vibe."

Evans, who recently confessed he almost lost the comic superhero role to anxiety, also praised Marvel Studios and said he was confident Avengers: Infinity War will not miss.

The actor, speaking at the Ace Comic-Con, said, "Marvel doesn't miss. They haven't missed yet. They're batting a thousand. I don't know how they do that. They don't miss and so to see all these actors come together from all these other franchises that I've seen as fans be exchanging dialogue with me was overwhelming and really just so satisfying because really truly, there's not one bad apple."

Avengers: Infinity War releases on May 4.