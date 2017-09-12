Chris Brown seems to be missing all the good times he spent with his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. He was reportedly hurt seeing RiRi partying with her rumoured ex Leonardo DiCaprio during the after party of Fenty New York Fashion Week.

People close to Breezy claimed that he just wants to have fun with the Barbadian singer and he is not jealous of the 42-year-old actor. According to an industry insider, the American rapper is disappointed realising that he is no longer close to the Diamond hit maker.

"Chris is missing that connection with Rihanna. Chris is not jealous of Leo, but he does wish he could be included to share some of the fun things in Rihanna's life like Leo does," a source told Hollywood Life.

The insider also claimed that the Party singer wishes for a tighter relationship with his former lover. "Chris is disappointed that he and Rihanna are not as close as they once were and being left out of this party was another reminder. After everything they have been through together, Chris misses Rihanna and wishes they were tighter than they are," the source added.

The Umbrella singer is currently dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel and there is a buzz about their wedding in the entertainment industry. An insider claimed that the duo is already discussing starting a family together.

"They want to exchange vows to be special to who they are and where they come from, which means Barbados for her and Saudi Arabia for him, probably in Riyadh. Having two weddings is a big possibility. They are crazy about each other, but they both know that a prenup is a good idea," Celebrity Insider quoted a source.