We are hardly a few days into New Year 2017 and Hollywood is already witnessing its first feud.

The recent social media battle between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy turned nasty when Boy sent out tweets addressing Brown, following an apparent phone call from Brown over liking Brown's ex, Karrueche Tran. While the whole fight is online, Tran has finally spoken up and left a comment on Brown's Instagram post.

She shared that this drama between both the rappers makes no sense. "We just brought in a new year and what we doing?? Leave the extra'd out, rah rah s--t behind. This isn't cool or funny..it's draining..not just for me..but for everyone." She went on to explain that there is more to life than these 'Twitter beefs.'

"But anyways..second off..trying. to. make. me. feel. poppin? You talking about your old song 'Poppin'? You know what makes me feel poppin? Getting up and going to set.. walking in my apartment and seeing my Emmy with my name on it.. giving away shoes and feeding the less fortunate..being able to provide for my family with my own $$..that's what makes me feel good about myself. I been chillen...working..eating my veggies..hitting these squats and minding my own business and that's exactly how I want to keep it," she wrote.

This comment was followed by a reply from Brown:

DIS A DUB!!!! You shoulda just shut up! AND DONT TRY TO GO BACK AND FORTH!! I GOT ALL DAY! A photo posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:40am PST

The feud began on December 3 after Boy accused Brown of lashing out at him over liking one of Karruenche Tran's Instagram post. The 'Kiss me through the phone' singer started the fight after he tweeted, "Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n***a a bitch."

The rapper did not stop with that. He sent out another tweet accusing Brown of drug use. "Aye @chrisbrown pull up n---a I'll knock yo Bitch A** out stop snorting so much coke n***a. FRUITS," he tweeted. "F**k @chrisbrown," he added. "That n***a @chrisbrown better not tweet s**t with his p***y a**. He called my phone trippin so now I'm trippin F**k n***a. Fruits!"

He went on to pull out the Rihanna slapping incident. This prompted Brown to react. Brown went ahead and posted several memes and footage of Soulja Boy trying to cover one of Brown's songs. Boy even accused Brown of sharing his number over the internet.