Chris Brown seems to have come up with a new plan to impressive Rihanna and bring her back to his life. He is apparently not happy to see her with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

There is already a buzz that the Party singer is keeping tab of his ex-girlfriend's relationship with the Middle Eastern business tycoon and his new track proves it right. The American musician released new single, titled Questions, and it says a lot about his feelings for RiRi.

The 28-year-old Loyal hit maker does not just describe himself "dangerous", but also confidently sings that the girl will get back to him. "From the moment you was dancing in the party, pushing all on me. Giving everything, you're giving everything tonight. And if you thought you could get away from me and get away from me. Girl, just take your time (time, time), you're coming home with me tonight," he sings.

Check out most of the lyrics for Questions below:

Girl, I got a question for ya Can I get an answer? Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Girl, I got a question for ya Can I get an answer? Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah She only love me 'cause I'm dangerous (dangerous, oh yeah) That pum pum something like angel dust (angel dust, some') Girl, let me hold ya, put mi ting all around ya Make me feel like I own ya, kill the poon like a warrior, get that pum like Let me hold you Come caress my body You got me going crazy You turn me on, turn me on Baby, let me love you Put your arms around me You got me going crazy You turn me on, turn me on, yeah

The single was released hours after some shocking details about the fist fight between Brown and Rihanna was revealed through his new documentary, titled Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life.

"We are arguing, arguing and arguing so then I remember she tried to kick me. It was just her being upset but then I really hit her with a closed fist, I punched her. It busted her lip and when I saw it I was in shock. I was like, 'F**k, why the hell did I hit her like that...' So from there she spit blood in my face and I was like, 'Yo!' It enraged me more and it was a real on fight in a car. We driving in the street, so I am like 'Yo, we tripping, what the f**k, what are we doing?" Brown says in a clip.

"By this time her lip was busted and had a knot in her head because I pushed her head up against the window. And a lot of the times I look back at that picture and I was like, 'Yo bro that is not me bro, that is not me!' I hate it to this day, you know what I am saying, it is going to haunt me forever," he added.