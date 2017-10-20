Chris Brown seems to be very confident about a reunion with his former lover, Rihanna. The reason for it is reportedly his documentary titled, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life.

People close to Breezy claimed that he is desperately waiting to get back with the Barbadian singer. According to an industry insider, the Party singer believes that the documentary will help RiRi to understand him better.

"Now that Chris [Brown]'s documentary is more readily available for the world on Netflix, he hopes the most special person in the world to him gets to see the film, and that's Rihanna," the source told Hollywood Life.

"Chris is pretty sure that Rihanna has not seen the film yet, and he hopes that once she watches it, she will better understand how much he has grown, changed and matured since their relationship. Chris knows Rihanna may not come running back into his arms after seeing the film, but he hopes that after watching it, she can begin to have more closure on that phase of their life and maybe create new, healthier memories together," the source added.

In the documentary, the 28-year-old American singer has shared terrifying details about his infamous fight with RiRi. He revealed that his former lover started bleeding after he punched her during their fistfight.

"I really hit her with a closed fist, I punched her. It busted her lip and when I saw it I was in shock. I was like, 'F**k, why the hell did I hit her like that...' So from there she spit blood in my face and I was like, 'Yo!' It enraged me more and it was a real on fight in a car," he said in the film.