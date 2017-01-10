Chris Brown and Soulja Boy's upcoming fight seems to have divided lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Tyga. Kylie reportedly wants Brown, who is like a brother to Tyga, to get beaten up in the fight scheduled for March.

Kylie and Brown's relationship turned sour after the rapper insulting Caitlyn's gender transition on Instagram by calling it a science project. Although Kylie has since forgiven Brown for the remark, she is yet to forget it.

"Kylie forgave Chris for making fun of Caitlyn [Jenner] when he posted nasty and insensitive memes about her, but she didn't forget," a source close to pair told HollywoodLife.com. "She wants Chris to get the beat down so he can for once feel what it's like to be hurt, humiliated and to have people making nasty memes about him that will for sure come when he loses to Soulja."

According to the source, Tyga has been unsuccessful in trying to lure his girlfriend to support Brown, with whom he has collaborated on various songs. "Kylie told T that if they go to the fight, they'll go together but will sit separately as she'll be in Soulja's section with his crew while T will sit with Chris' crew in their section," the source added.

It is not immediately known whom Kylie's sister Kendall supports, as the Victoria's Secret model and Brown have been friends for years now. There seems to be something more than friendship as well, according to a HollywoodLife source.

"Kendall and Chris have been good friends for years and there's always been something there. They're very flirty, they even kissed once a couple of years ago, but that was it," said the source. "He's really enjoying being her friend now. He doesn't want to blow up a good thing by committing to a monogamous sexual relationship with her. He's not ready and neither is she," another source told the outlet.