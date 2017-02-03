Tharun Sudhir's Chowka is a multi-starrer movie in which Prem Kumar, Vijay Raghavendra, Prajwal Devaraj and Diganth are playing the leads. Deepa Sannidhi, Priyamani, Bhavana Menon and Aindrita Ray are their love interests in the movie in which Challenging Star Darshan has done a cameo.

Chowka is the 50th movie produced by multifaceted actor Dwarakish. Hence, it is a special movie for the entire Kannada film industry. In the first-of-its-kind, the film has five music directors, five cinematographers, five lyricists, five art directors and five dialogue writers.

Gurukiran, Arjun Janya, V Harikrishna, Anoop Seelin and Sridhar V Sambhram have composed one song each. Satya Hegde, S Krishna, Santhosh Rai Pathaje, Shekhar Chandru and Sudhakar Raj are the cinematographers. KM Prakash is the editor of Chowka, which released on Friday, February 3.

The movie tells the story of four individuals whose lives get interwoven at some point of time. What follows next remains the best part of the story.

The good promotions have ensured that there is a positive vibes around Chowka. Will the movie live up to the expectations? Find it in the viewers' words below:

Priyanka: #Chowka - 4 stories one film. #Prem looks for me is the brightest spot.

#Chowka - so far ...interesting......

Cineloka: #Chowka 3rd Tale Opens up in 2000, #Mangalore Backdrop. Surya Shetty aka @mutthuvijay & #BhavanaMenon Pair Looks @dyogish #TarunSudhir

#Chowka 2nd Tale begins in 1995, Mysuru Backdrop with Heat ge Bandiro #Krishna aka #DoodhPeda @diganthmanchale

#Chowka @StylishstarPrem aka #HakkiGopala Makes his Entry. Story Unfolds in 1986, Bengaluru Backdrop ❤️ @AindritaR @dyogish