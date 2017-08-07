Virat Kohli standing 5 ft 9 inches tall is not a short Indian cricketer, but it would be right to call him someone who is an average height for an Indian. But this may count for nothing when you stand next to the imposing WWE superstar of India, The Great Khali.

The India cricket team captain must have learnt about it after he posted a picture with the WWE star, who stands at 7 ft 1 inch, on Twitter. He posted with a caption, 'It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!'

It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy! ?? pic.twitter.com/FoUhHMWFcX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 6, 2017

Irrespective of what Kohli posts, with the number of followers he has on Twitter, there is always reaction and there was nothing different with this one.

Kohli has 16.9 million followers on the micro blogging site and some of them even found the posts funny, with the stark difference in height, which was the most talked about thing. Some of them also talked about Kohli and The Great Khali being greatest stars of India.

The picture seems to have been taken in some restaurant, with Kohli looking bemused alongside The Great Khali in one of the two pictures posted.

Kohli looks dwarfed by the wrestler, who is one of the most successful WWE star from India. Even when the WWE star takes to the ring in his sport, he stands tall and others are dwarfed. He is one of the tallest WWE athletes ever as well.

Virat Kohli posted that image late night on Twitter after India put up an emphatic performance against Sri Lanka, beating the Island nation in the second Test, with it the series as well. Kohli has led his team brilliantly in the Test series, and even scored a wonderful ton in the first Test, though he failed to make much impression with the bat in the second Test.

India will be going for a clean sweep as the third Test is set to start from Saturday in Pallekele.

Aap to bacche lag rhe ho inke samne — Ganesh Agarwal (@agarwalganes) August 7, 2017

Aww!!! You look so Cute & Chotu sa in front of Khali ?????? Love you ❤❤ Congrats!!! For the Win Champ ?? — Viratian for life ? (@Viratholic18) August 6, 2017

In front of khali u r look like child ?? — Sabana Khan (@sabanakhan_real) August 6, 2017

You r looking tiny in front of him ?❤ — Saumya ? (@CineCaffeine) August 6, 2017

Haha don't forget that expression by Virat in the 2nd Snap ?? — ❤ⱽᶦʳᵃᵗᶦᵃⁿADI??❤ (@Aditya_k168) August 6, 2017

Expressions in the second picture! Why are you so adorable? ?❤️ — fangirldiaries.♔ (@Vasudha_97) August 6, 2017

What a difference in terms of size....he is indeed huge. But a very down to earth person. — Felix Jose (@felixjose1982) August 6, 2017