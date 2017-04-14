Chloe Khan
Chloe KhanFacebook/ Chloe Khan

The Celebrity Big Brother star Chloe Khan has reportedly filed a complaint with the police (she lives in the UK) against a vicious troll which has reportedly created fake prostitute profiles using her pictures.

The Playboy bombshell has been battling with a stranger for quite a long period, who is based out of Dubai and has set up a sex worker website using the photographs of Chloe Khan and her name as well.

One of her close pals told The Sun online: "Chloe is devastated about these fake profiles surfacing just weeks after she was forced to deny working as an escort in France."

"She works as a webcam model, not a prostitute, and it's frustrating for her thinking that people confuse the two."

Chloe Mafia of Wakefield is said to have made millions from her webcam work, and from managing a team of other girls who perform raunchy shows for £4-a-minute.

The friend of hers also said: "Behind the scenes, Chloe has had to deal with a lot of problems and personal attacks from trolls."

In an Instagram post, she opened up about the harassment, saying: "As some of you already know I have a very severe stalking issue and this person has tried to make me look terrible online.

They spend what seems like 24/7 making fake profiles on Instagram and various websites. They are now DM everyone on my page chatting s**t so I'm just putting it out there so It's out of my mind."

As the alleged stalker is based out of Dubai, so Chloe took the effort of explaining to her followers why she has been spending so much time in Dubai lately: "I'm glad I get to put this out here now because I wanted to let you guys know anyway the reason I am spending my time in Dubai now is because my man lives there and I will be spending a lot more time there now."

The mother of one also added, "This stalker is not limited to online. I haven't felt safe in my own home, my car has been tampered with, and I try not to go out alone at the min."

