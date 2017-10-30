The wedding of Chiyaan Vikram's daughter Akshita was held in a low-key event on Monday, October 30, morning in Chennai. She tied the knot with businessman Manu Ranjith apparently in a traditional event restricted to a limited number of guests.

The ceremony was held at former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) patriarch Karunanidhi's residence located in Gopalapuram, Chennai. The families of the couple have decided to throw a lavish wedding reception on Tuesday, October 31, at Mayor Ramanathan Hall, MRC Nagar.

Manu Ranjit belongs to the Ranganathan family of CK's Bakery, a fast-growing bakery chain. He is also the grandson of M Karunanidhi.

The engagement of Akshita with Manu Ranjith was held in 2016. Reports say that it is love-cum-arranged marriage, which has been approved by both the families.

More details about the wedding are awaited.

Vikram busy with Multiple Projects

Vikram has a couple of projects in his kitty. Currently, he is shooting for Hari's much-hyped Saamy Square, a sequel to their hit film Saamy. Keerthy Suresh is the female lead in the film.

He has wrapped up the shooting of Sketch, written and directed by Vijay Chander of Vaalu fame. It has Tamannaah Bhatia in the female lead role, while Sri Priyanka, Soori, Radharavi and others are part of the cast.

Vikram has collaborated with Gautham Menon for Dhruva Natchathiram, which has Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, Simran and others in the cast.