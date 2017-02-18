The biggest club match in Mexico takes centre-stage on Saturday as Chivas Guadalajara faces off against their biggest rivals Club America in the Liga MX.

Billed as the El Super Clasico, Chivas Guadalajara and Club America have a long history of, well, not really liking each other, which only adds to the excitement and depth to the rivalry.

While Chivas is a team that prides itself in only playing with Mexican players, Club America, owned by one of the biggest media companies in the country, are the glitz and glamour club, one that doesn't shy away from making a superstar signing or three.

"America represents itself," Chivas Guadalajara owner Jorge Vergara was quoted as saying by ESPNFC, adding a little more fuel to the fire. "I don't think it represents Mexico, because it doesn't only play Mexican players. It represents its teams and obviously it's not a 100 per cent Mexican team."

It doesn't matter where the two teams stand or what the situation is, the Clasico ends up being THE game in Mexican club football.

After six rounds of matches, Chivas are currently fourth with 11 points, while Club American haven't quite found lift-off yet with the club from Mexico City only managing seven points.

So, Chivas Guadalajara will feel they can land a major blow if they manage to beat Club America on Saturday.

"We are just thinking about winning," Chivas Guadalajara playmaker Eduardo Lopez said. "We don't fixate ourselves on their situation. We have to take advantage of the support at home and we have the hunger to win."

A player who could have easily been playing for Club America instead of Chivas this season – Alan Pudilo – believes this game is a chance to show who the biggest club in Mexico are.

"It will obviously be a difficult game because America has great players and great individuals, but hopefully we can give the fans the much-deserved victory," Pulido said.

"Chivas is the biggest club in Mexico. Now is the time to show it with titles and I feel the team is very close. We can achieve great things."

When to Watch Live

The big match is scheduled for a 9pm local time (10pm ET, 3am GMT, 8.30am IST) start.

Live Streaming information:

Mexico and Latin America: TV: Claro Sports and Chivas TV.

USA: TV: Univision.

Live Streaming: Univision Facebook page.