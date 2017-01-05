The controvery surrounding Prudhvi Raj's outbust, Chiranjeevi's reported interference in scripting and Anushka Shetty rejecting the role played by Kajal Aggarwal and speculation over Pawan Kalyan attending the pre-release event of Khaidi N0 150 are creating a buzz around the film.

In a recent media address, Khaidi No 150's director VV Vinayak said he has rewritten the script to make minor changes in the movie, which is the official remake of Tamil film Kaththi. But Chiranjeevi's request to create a role for Brahmanandam saw him changing the two-heroine script into one, affecting the entire dynamics of the film.

Vinayak also revealed that he had initially approached Anushka for the female lead's role opposite Chiranjeevi. Though she was interested, the actress did not take up the offer as she was busy shooting for Baahubali 2. He then approached Kajal who gave him a bulk date for the film's shooting and promotion.

Meanwhile, comedian Prudhvi Raj, fondly called '30 Years Industry', has expressed his disappointment with the makers of Khaidi No 150. On his Facebook page, he wrote some of the scenes featuring him in the film were edited without his approval. His outbust has sparked a new controversy and the makers are yet to respond to him. Here is Telugu post on his Facebook page.

The makers of Khaidi No 150 are set to hold a grand pre-release event in Guntur on Saturday, January 7, where Dasari Narayana Rao and K Raghavendra Rao will be present as the chief guests. The fans are also eager to know whether Pawan Kalyan will attend it. In a Facebook interaction, Ram Charan said Pawan is not a kid to be given a special invitation. "Inviting is our duty. Whether to come or not is his call," Charan said.