Teasers and songs of megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 have received a bigger response than the promos of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni on YouTube

Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni are among the most-hyped and highly awaited Telugu films for a few reasons. The main aspect being that they are the landmark films in the careers of Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Both are set to be released in theatres during Sankranti festival and they are gearing up to compete with each other at the box office, which is set to witness the first titan clash of the year.

The makers of Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni are leaving no stone unturned to promote their movies and are adapting new publicity strategies. They have been releasing posters, teaser and songs on the internet. The promos of both the films have received a decent response from film-goers, but the Chiranjeevi-starrer has an edge over the Balakrishna film.

The promos of Khaidi No 150 were released on the official YouTube Channels of Konidela Production Company and Lahari Music. They have fetched a total of 27,766,653 views, 340,860 thumbs up (likes), 34,405 thumbs down (dislikes) and 23,988 comments. This is the biggest response to the promos of any Telugu movies in recent times.

On the other hand, the promos of Gautamiputra Satakarni were released on the official YouTube Channels of First Frame Entertainments and Lahari Music. They have fetched a total of 4,707,376 views, 43,410 thumbs up (likes), 5,468 thumbs down (dislikes) and 2,784 comments. Its promos have got not even 20 percent of the response that the videos of Khaidi No 150 received.

Here are details of the videos of Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni released on YouTube:

Khaidi No 150

Video Type Release views Thumbs up Thumbs down Comments Official YouTube Channel of Lahari Music Ammadu Dubsmash 23-Dec 124,279 1,485 122 76 Teaser --- 8-Dec 37,679 563 65 10 Boss Is Back Dialogue 17-Dec 913,479 4,420 665 181 Ammadu Making 21-Dec 318,089 4521 290 166 Ammadu Lyrical 18-Dec 8,193,040 80,986 11,788 5,451 Sundari Lyrical 24-Dec 4,736,594 58,780 5,274 3,767 You And Me Lyrical 28-Dec 3,449,325 47,974 3,045 3,585 Ratthaalu Lyrical 30-Dec 2,414,797 35,740 2,425 2,826 Official YouTube Channel of Konidela Production Company Teaser --- 8-Dec 6,581,729 94,060 9,855 7,449 Ammadu Making 21-Dec 997,642 12,331 876 477 Total --- --- 27,766,653 340,860 34,405 23,988

Gautamiputra Satakarni