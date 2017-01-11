Khaidi No 150, the comeback movie of action hero Chiranjeevi, has opened to tremendous response from filmgoers. The megastar's fans say that the Boss is back with the action thriller, which released on January 11.

Khaidi No 150 audience review ||| Reasons to watch Chiranjeevi's 150th movie

SS Rajamouli, the director of blockbuster movie Baahubali: The Beginning, has appreciated Chiranjeevi and the team of Khaidi No 150 for handling the project in a good way. "Boss is Back!!! Chiranjeevi garu thanks for coming back..missed you for 10 years...Congratulations Charan on a record breaking debut as a Producer..Vinay garu..kummesaaranthe..None could have handled this project better than you. Team KN150...Have a blast...," Rajamouli posted on his social media pages.

Telugu filmmaker Siva Koratala has also reviewed the Chiranjeevi-starrer and congratulated the whole team for coming up with such an entertaining flick. "Boss is back.. with a style and a bang. Hats off to #chiranjeevi garu and an awesome job by Vinayak garu. Congrats to the whole team," the Janatha Garage director posted on his social media page.

Khaidi No 150 is the 150th movie of Chiranjeevi and comes after a gap of 10 years. It has been making headlines ever since the project was announced. The action thriller is a remake of Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Kaththi, which garnered stupendous response from the Tamil moviegoers. Like the original version, the megastar plays dual roles in the movie, which is being helmed by VV Vinayak. It is the third instalment in the Khaidi franchise is being bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Production Company.

Check out celebrity reviews on Khaidi No 150 here:

-

-