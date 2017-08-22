Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Nani and a host of other young Telugu celebs have shared their rare and unseen photos with megastar Chiranjeevi on Twitter and wished him on his 62nd birthday.
Chiranjeevi, who is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, has a huge fan following, which does not just include common audience, but also many Tollywood celebs. These young celebs have grown up watching the megastar's movies and like other film-goers, having a photo with him is a matter of pride for them.
Many young celebs took to their Twitter accounts to wish Chiranjeevi on his 62nd birthday. Here are their wishes and rare and unseen pictures, which are going viral on the social media.
Nani: His intro scene on 1st day 1st show was worth all our money and wait..Rest of the film was always a bonus #HappyBirthdayMegastar #WeLoveUsir
Allu Arjun: Many Happy Returns Of The Day To Our One and Only MEGA STAR ⭐️
Rana Daggubati: Wishing the MEGASTAR a VERY VERY MEGA HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!
Varun Tej: Spend some quality time with the birthday boy!! Brace yourselves guys.. #NarasimhaReddy on the way! #HBDMegastar #Megastar151
Rahul Ravindran: Happy birthday Chiranjeevi sir:) Have a blockbuster year ahead:)
Sreenu Vaitla: Wishing The Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu a very happy bday ! May you always be blessed with Mega success,health and happiness sir!
Gunasekhar: Many Happy Returns of The Day to Chiranjeevi garu #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi #ChudalaniVundhi @KonidelaPro
Sai Dharam Tej: To my everything who raised me to who I am today, Wish you a very happy birthday Mavayya #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi
Gopichand Malineni: Wishing a very happy birthday to the one n only Mega star Chiranjeevi garu #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi
Lakshmi Manchu: HBD dearest #Chiranjeevi uncle.... loads and loads of health happiness and many more fun movies.
R Sarath Kumar: Many happy returns of the day Chirugaru #HBDMegastar ,
Harish Shankar: Many more happy returns to King of Cinema one and only MEGASTAR.
BVS Ravi: A very happy n grand birthday wishes to one n only MegaStar !!!
DEVI SRI PRASAD: HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY 2 d one n only Dearest MEGASTAR !! The INSPIRATION, LEGEND , BOSS !!! Lov U always Sir !! ❤️❤️Keep ROCKINGG!!
Madhura Sreedhar: The one and only Megastar! #HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi
Sunil: Happy birthday Annayya. You're my first ever superstar & an inspiration forever. May God bless u with long life.#HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi
SreeMukhi: Happy MEGASTAR day! #MegaStarChiranjeevi #Bossisjustawesome
Pradeep Machiraju: Happy bday to MEGASTAR !!! Mana mutamestri..mana gangleader
Kona Venkat: My Mega birthday wishes to our Mega star .. We love u Annayya
Ramajogaiah Sastry: A very happy birthday to the synonym of స్వయంకృషి ..Dearest meggaastar Chiru Sirrrrr
Thaman S: It's our very own #MegaStar's birthday long live the great man a very special and a spectacular day for the whole team of #151 !! Stay tuned
Vennela Kishore: #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi Sir��
Many Happy Returns Of The Day To Our One and Only MEGA STAR ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Rkmy6qm0EV— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 21, 2017
#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/DFExY206Zc— Vamsi Shekar PRO (@UrsVamsiShekar) August 21, 2017
To my everything who raised me to who I am today, Wish you a very happy birthday Mavayya #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/MyTtkbYOQy— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 21, 2017
Many more happy returns to King of Cinema one and only— Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) August 21, 2017
MEGASTAR. pic.twitter.com/uaXnNlYKup
My Mega birthday wishes to our Mega star .. We love u Annayya ?????? pic.twitter.com/AfjRoenkI1— kona venkat (@konavenkat99) August 22, 2017
Spend some quality time with the birthday boy!!— Varun Tej (@IAmVarunTej) August 21, 2017
Brace yourselves guys..#NarasimhaReddy on the way!??#HBDMegastar#Megastar151 pic.twitter.com/2IKAHcIbZX
Many Happy Returns of The Day to Chiranjeevi garu #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi #ChudalaniVundhi @KonidelaPro pic.twitter.com/qAg4lkIvze— Gunasekhar (@Gunasekhar1) August 22, 2017
A very happy n grand birthday wishes to one n only MegaStar !!! pic.twitter.com/rGLSc9qEGg— BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) August 22, 2017
HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY 2 d one n only Dearest MEGASTAR !! The INSPIRATION, LEGEND , BOSS !!! Lov U always Sir !! ??????❤️❤️Keep ROCKINGG!! pic.twitter.com/1fQmhoOQs7— DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 21, 2017
Happy MEGASTAR day! ? #MegaStarChiranjeevi #Bossisjustawesome pic.twitter.com/uVQcn6udvs— SreeMukhi (@MukhiSree) August 21, 2017
Happy bday to MEGASTAR !!!— Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) August 21, 2017
Mana mutamestri..mana gangleader? pic.twitter.com/bH9ylRbK0p
Wishing our Megastar Chiranjeevi garu a very Happy Birthday. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/BLq4qupTil— Bunny / Sirish FC (@BunnySirishFC) August 21, 2017