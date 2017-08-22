Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Nani and a host of other young Telugu celebs have shared their rare and unseen photos with megastar Chiranjeevi on Twitter and wished him on his 62nd birthday.

Chiranjeevi, who is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, has a huge fan following, which does not just include common audience, but also many Tollywood celebs. These young celebs have grown up watching the megastar's movies and like other film-goers, having a photo with him is a matter of pride for them.

Many young celebs took to their Twitter accounts to wish Chiranjeevi on his 62nd birthday. Here are their wishes and rare and unseen pictures, which are going viral on the social media.

Nani‏: His intro scene on 1st day 1st show was worth all our money and wait..Rest of the film was always a bonus #HappyBirthdayMegastar #WeLoveUsir

Allu Arjun‏: Many Happy Returns Of The Day To Our One and Only MEGA STAR ⭐️

Rana Daggubati: Wishing the MEGASTAR a VERY VERY MEGA HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!

Varun Tej: Spend some quality time with the birthday boy!! Brace yourselves guys.. #NarasimhaReddy on the way! #HBDMegastar #Megastar151

Rahul Ravindran: Happy birthday Chiranjeevi sir:) Have a blockbuster year ahead:)

Sreenu Vaitla: Wishing The Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu a very happy bday ! May you always be blessed with Mega success,health and happiness sir!

Gunasekhar‏: Many Happy Returns of The Day to Chiranjeevi garu #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi #ChudalaniVundhi @KonidelaPro

Sai Dharam Tej: To my everything who raised me to who I am today, Wish you a very happy birthday Mavayya #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi

Gopichand Malineni: Wishing a very happy birthday to the one n only Mega star Chiranjeevi garu #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi

Lakshmi Manchu‏: HBD dearest #Chiranjeevi uncle.... loads and loads of health happiness and many more fun movies.

R Sarath Kumar: Many happy returns of the day Chirugaru #HBDMegastar ,

Harish Shankar: Many more happy returns to King of Cinema one and only MEGASTAR.

BVS Ravi‏: A very happy n grand birthday wishes to one n only MegaStar !!!

DEVI SRI PRASAD‏: HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY 2 d one n only Dearest MEGASTAR !! The INSPIRATION, LEGEND , BOSS !!! Lov U always Sir !! ❤️❤️Keep ROCKINGG!!

Madhura Sreedhar‏: The one and only Megastar! #HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi

Sunil‏: Happy birthday Annayya. You're my first ever superstar & an inspiration forever. May God bless u with long life.#HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi

SreeMukhi‏: Happy MEGASTAR day! #MegaStarChiranjeevi #Bossisjustawesome

Pradeep Machiraju: Happy bday to MEGASTAR !!! Mana mutamestri..mana gangleader

Kona Venkat: My Mega birthday wishes to our Mega star .. We love u Annayya

Ramajogaiah Sastry: A very happy birthday to the synonym of స్వయంకృషి ..Dearest meggaastar Chiru Sirrrrr

Thaman S‏: It's our very own #MegaStar's birthday long live the great man a very special and a spectacular day for the whole team of #151 !! Stay tuned

Vennela Kishore: #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi Sir��

