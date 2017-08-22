The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi's 151st film, which was tentatively known as Chiru151, have revealed its title, logo and the first look motion poster. The movie has been titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Chiranjeevi's 151st film is a biopic on freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and produced by his son Ram Charan under the banner Konidela Production Company. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan and Nayanthara important roles.

Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy went on the floor on August 16. Cherry had posted some photos of its opening ceremony on the Twitter handle of his production house and wrote: "Done with the pooja formalities of our prestigious next, #Chiru151!!"

On the same day, the makers had announced that the motion poster of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy would be released at 11.30 am on August 22, which happens to be the 62nd birthday of Chiranjeevi. A tweet on Konidela Pro Company‏ handle read: "More details and motion poster on 22nd August at 11:30 am!! #Chiru151 #KPC2."

Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is set to be the next patriotic Telugu movie. "Salute to the supreme sacrifices made by many unsung heroes of our country. Bringing to you one such story very soon! #KPC2 #Chiru151," Konidela Production Company had tweeted on August 14.

Chiru151 was known as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, but the makers have changed it. This much awaited film has been titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The event started at 11.30 am and the makers revealed its title, logo and motion poster at 12.30 pm. Here are those promos.