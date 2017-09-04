Actress Pragya Jaiswal has reportedly been approached for the role of the heroine in megastar Chiranjeevi's 151st movie, titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (SRNR), which is now in pre-production stage.

Pragya Jaiswal, who was born and brought up in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and began her acting career with the Tamil movie Virattu in 2014. She forayed into Tollywood with Mirchi Lanti Kurradu. But it was her second Telugu movie — Kanche — that gave her a break. There has been no looking back for the leggy lass ever since.

Pragya went on to act in Telugu movies like Katpadi, Dega, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Gunturodu, Nakshatram and Jaya Janaki Nayaka. She is now gearing up to debut in Malayalam films and has four Mollywod projects — Solo, Jaguar, Odiyan and Dhee — in her kitty.

Now, a source from the Telugu film industry claims the makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have approached Pragya Jaiswal with an offer to play one of the three female leads in the movie. If everything goes as per plan, the young actress will be seen romancing megastar Chiranjeevi in his 151st movie.

"Pragya has been approached to play one of the three female leads in the film. While Nayanthara has already been brought on board, a search is on for the other two female leads. The makers have discussed a key role with Pragya where she'll be seen romancing Chiranjeevi. If things work out, she could join the sets soon," Deccan Chronicle quoted the source as saying.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is directed by Surender Reddy, is touted to be a historical movie based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the British in 1846.

Art director Rajeevan has been brought on board to recreate sets from the period. He says erecting such sets is quite challenging.

"Since we don't have any specific reference to the art work, it is difficult for us to recreate sets that mirror the pre-Independence era. However, there are about 15 people working on the sketches, and we are trying to find references through books, videos, historians, etc," Rajeevan told Deccan Chronicle.