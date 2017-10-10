Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and actress Meghana Raj, who were secretly dating, are reportedly getting engaged in the third week of October, while their marriage will take place in December.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is grandson of late Shakti Prasad and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. Meghana Raj is the only daughter of actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai.

The two met on the sets of the Kannada movie Aatagara, which has become a big hit at the box office, and their chemistry was one of the factors behind its success.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj have secretly been dating for a couple of years, and were spotted attending parties together. But both of them had denied the affair. Only recently have the two spoken to their families about their relationship.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's parents have reportedly given them the consent to take their relationship to the next level. It is reported that their engagement is likely to be held at Sarja's residence with friends and family attending in the third week of October. The wedding will take place in the second week of December.

Talking to a daily, Chiranjeevi Sarja said he would reveal all the details on October 17. "It is good if two families of the tinsel world became relatives. There were no discussions about either engagement or wedding. If there is God's grace, it will happen in future," he told Deccan Herald.