Congress leader and film producer T Subbarami Reddy has reiterated that he is seriously working on to bring mega brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan together for a multi-starrer film.

The fans of the mega family often get goosebumps seeing Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan in a single frame. They were all thrilled when T Subbirami Reddy announced in February 2017 that he would produce Trivikram Srinivas' next directorial venture featuring Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan in the lead roles.

The fans celebrated this announcement and have been eagerly waiting to hear the next update on this project for almost a year. Of late, it was being speculated that T Subbirami Reddy might not be serious about it as nothing had happened after his earlier announcement.

T Subbirami Reddy has put all the speculations to rest by clarifying in a recent media interaction that he was busy preparing to bring Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan together. The politician, who is known as 'Kalaaposhaka', reportedly said that his team had already completed half of the scripting work of this multi-starrer movie.

The politician-cum-producer confirmed that the movie will go on the floors soon. "We can watch Mega brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan on the screen together," a news portal quoted T Subbirami Reddy as saying.

T Subbirami Reddy is a close friend of Chiranjeevi and he can definitely convince the megastar for the project, as the latter has apparently stayed away from active politics to focus on his film career. If he likes the script of the film, Chiru may come forward to do it after wrapping his upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

But the question is - will he be able to bring Pawan Kalyan onboard? The power star has stopped signing new projects after the release of Agnyaathavaasi to focus on his political career. The actor is aiming to field candidates from Jana Sena Party in the elections and is busy touring the Telugu states to strengthen his party base.

Before the release of Agnyaathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan had reportedly given consent to act in a couple of films to some producers. Since he is serious about making a career in politics, those producers are said to be wondering whether the actor would ever come back to films.