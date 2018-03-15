Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to grace the March 18 grand pre-release function for his son Ram Charan and Samantha's film Rangasthalam. He will be the chief guest at this event in Vizag.

Rangasthalam is one of the big-ticket Telugu movies of 2018. Srimanthudu-fame Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and CV Mohan are producing the film under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

The movie is set for worldwide release March 6 and the makers have arranged for a grand pre-release event as part of its promotion. They also organized a press meet March 15 in Hyderabad to reveal the details of the event.

Addressing the media, Naveen Yerneni expressed his excitement over the massive response to the music of Rangasthalam. The producer said: "The audio jukebox of the film that was released into the market has received a great response. Earlier, three songs from the film were released and the positivity began at that juncture."

He added: "To add to all the positivity, we have planned an elaborate event before the release of the film on March 30, at Vizag. It will be held at the landmark venue RK Beach on March 18. The pre-release event will have Chiranjeevi garu as the chief guest and we welcome all the fans to be a part of the celebration."

Talking about the songs of Rangasthalam, Sukumar revealed that five tracks have been released and the sixth one will be a surprise for the filmgoers.

The director said: "I request you to listen to the rest of the jukebox. Jigel Rani is an item song, and Aa Gattukuntava Ee Gattukuntava is a wonderful song. The film will have a surprise song you'll witness while watching the film. It has been sung by Chandrabose."

As for the story of the film, Sukumar said: "Rangasthalam is set in the 1980s and will be loved by everyone. It will definitely be a nostalgic trip for people of those times. Finding good technicians made my work easy. Especially art directors Ramakrishna and Monik brought the 1980s to life. Devi Sri Prasad and Chandrabose have together created wonderful music album for the film."