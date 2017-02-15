Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is basking in the success of his comeback movie Khaidi No 150, is set to be the chief guest at the pre-release function of Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming movie Winner.

Sai Dharam Tej has scored two hits with Subramanyam For Sale and Supreme, but the failure of Thikka has made him take cautious steps. He has not only made a careful selection of the script of his next movie Winner, but is also putting in conscious efforts in promoting it. He is also adapting new strategies for the publicity of this flick. He is leaving no stone unturned to make it big hit in his career.

Winner is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Nallamalupu Bujji and Tagore Madhu under Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. The makers of the film have followed the footsteps of the bosses of Geetha Arts for its publicity. In fact, they have gone a step ahead and started a new strategy of bringing popular stars like Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja and Anirudh to release its songs.

Like the bosses of Geetha Arts, the producers of Winner have released its music without a formal function and have planned to hold a pre-release event as a part of its publicity. All the cast and crew will be present at the function. Some popular Telugu stars are also said to be attending this event.

The buzz on the social media claims that the makers of Winner invited Chiranjeevi to be the chief guest at its pre-release function and the megastar obliged. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "Chiranjeevi will be the chief guest for pre-release function (19Feb) of @IamSaiDharamTej @Rakulpreet @megopichand film WINNER."

Winner is a romantic action entertainer featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Jagapathi Babu, Thakur Anup Singh and Adarsh Balakrishna are in the key roles. S Thaman has composed music for the film while Chota K Naidu and Prawin Pudi handle the cinematography and editing, respectively.