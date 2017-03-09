Singer Chinmayi Sripada's petition against rape threats, filed on Change.org, has got an overwhelming response with over 50,000 signatures, but the bosses of Twitter are yet to respond and take action.

Many celebs have cried foul over getting rape threats on social media and have tried to garner attention for the issue, but no one has been successful. Now, Chinmayi Sripada, who is one of the leading Indian singers, has waged a war against social media in a bid to get a permanent solution for the females undergoing humiliation.

Chinmayi Sripada filed a petition against rape threats on Change.org and posted the link on her Twitter page on Monday. The singer also wrote: "This is a petition I have been working on for a while to make Twitter safer for women. The timing cant be more right. Twitter cannot be a tool to issue rape threats against women. Do sign my http://change.org petition."

The singer wanted the signature of around 50,000 people for her petition, which has got 52,388 supporters in 4 days. "I tweeted the petition on Monday morning and it has crossed 50,400 and something as of now. The target was 50,000. The signatures have crossed 50,000 which is a good thing," Chinmayi told NDTV.

Quoting the example of the Delhi University student, Chinmayi Sripaada said, "Very recently Gurmehar Kaur's tweets attracted a lot of rape threats. When the society is going slightly off kilter on a platform, then we need to correct the platform perhaps. Such expressions (rape or acid attacks) need not have any freedom."

Chinmayi claimed that she started receiving threats online five years ago and she was one of the first people in India to file a complaint against it and get the person arrested. She says that it was a difficult task as Twitter refused to divulge the details of the trollers. She identified them with the help of her fans and got three people arrested and they spent 10 days in jail.

Here is the petition of Chinmayi with the title - Large scale shut down of accounts which tweet rape threats against women! If you have not signed yet, click here to do it.