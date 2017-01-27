Chinese soldiers perform special Little Chicken Dance to celebrate Year of the Rooster

  January 27, 2017
    By Storyful
While it is Chinese tradition for families to reunite to celebrate the Chinese New Year together, some soldiers had to stay on duty and could not go home. Instead, they performed a special Little Chicken Dance to celebrate the Year of the Rooster.
