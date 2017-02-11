Chinese park defends overweight tigers, blames winter

Photos of overweight Siberian tigers have caused outrage online. The pictures were taken at the Siberian Tiger Park in north-east China.Many people were concerned about the tigers’ health. The park defended their feeding strategy saying the felines were fed more in winter and weight gain was natural.
