- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Chinese New Year: People across the globe celebrate the Year of the Rooster
People in China and worldwide celebrated Chinese New Year with family and friends.This Lunar New Year marks the start of the Year of the Rooster. A colourful Spring Festival gala on Chinese TV was watched by 800 million people.Traditional music and dances were performed and firework displays were lit while people hope for good fortune in the year to come.
Most popular