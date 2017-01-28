Chinese New Year: People across the globe celebrate the Year of the Rooster

  • January 28, 2017 16:33 IST
    By Reuters
Chinese New Year: People across the globe celebrate the Year of the Rooster Close
People in China and worldwide celebrated Chinese New Year with family and friends.This Lunar New Year marks the start of the Year of the Rooster. A colourful Spring Festival gala on Chinese TV was watched by 800 million people.Traditional music and dances were performed and firework displays were lit while people hope for good fortune in the year to come.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular