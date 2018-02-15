With less than 12 hours to for the Chinese New Year 2018 – or the Year of the Dog – preparations are on in full swing to head for a new start, with firm resolutions already being penned down.

But how successful will you be regarding your efforts and the fruits they will bear? Will the year be just as faithful to you as a kind, loving, loyal dog? Or are trying, testing times ahead for you?

A new year holds a lot of new questions, and as we say goodbye to the current Year of the Rooster and buckle up for everything that the Dog has to offer, let's take a look at the Horoscope details of the upcoming 4,715th Chinese year and all that it holds for us!

The Dog is the 11th animal among the 12 Chinese zodiac signs. The others being Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Sheep, Monkey, Rooster and Pig – in that order. Each animal is also associated with one of the following elements: Gold (Metal), Wood, Water, Fire, and Earth.

The year 2018 meets the element Earth and therefore is the Chinese Earth Dog Year. Experts have predicted the year to be financially ideal for most zodiac sings, but it can be a little tricky when it comes to health. Simply put, it promises a great time in all aspects, but might leave you a little exhausted.

According to each sign of the Chinese zodiac, here's what the Year of the Dog holds for you:

Rat – People born in 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996 or 2008 fall under the Year of the Rat. People born under this sign can expect an all-over good year, with flourishing love and career opportunities and a somewhat moderate social life. However, keep kicking it outdoors to maintain your health. Ox – People born in 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997 or 2009 fall under the Year of the Ox or Cow. Work with mutual respect and understanding and the year could promise you relaxation and wealth in terms of career! While love doesn't seem too strong on the cards, social relationships will flourish. Tiger – People born in 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998 or 2010 fall under the Year of the Tiger. Your time to rise as the leader is here! Be creative when it comes to matters of making money. Harmonic relationships would prosper over romantic ones. Don't be a loner, it's good to seek out support. Rabbit – People born in 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999 or 2011 fall under the Year of the Rabbit. A successful career with a good reputation is in sight but you might have to work hard for money. Love is promising, especially for singles as there could be no better time than this! Watch out for your health, though. Overworking might risk it! Dragon – People born in 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000 or 2012 fall under the Year of the Dragon. Keep a low profile and a conservative outlook when it comes to career, business and investments. Love promises happy communication and fruitful interaction. Be humble and stay friendly. Snake – People born in 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001 or 2013 fall under the Year of the Snake. You might be fronted with huge career and wealth opportunities, but weigh the pros and cons diligently. The year is all about eternal love and the importance to understand the time it takes. Think twice before you speak! Horse – People born in 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002 or 2014 fall under this Year of the Horse. Both career and wealth-wise, you will start reaping the positive fruits of your labor towards the end of the year as winter arrives. An ideal year for love and social prospects, but it can get a bit too much too. Take a break! Sheep – People born in 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003 or 2015 fall under the Year of the Sheep or Goat. In general, your career and money luck is good this year. But make sure you don't let opportunities slip by. Be patient when it comes to matters of love. Your other social bonds would be fine. Monkey – People born in 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004 or 2016 fall under the Year of the Monkey. Keep an eye out for the future when making career or job decisions. It's a tricky year for love and social relationships too; be patient, don't push too hard. There might be some roadblocks along the way, but keep working towards your goal. Rooster – People born in 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 969, 1981, 1993, 2005 or 2017 fall under the Year of the Rooster or Chicken. Career and wealth wide, you have lady luck on your side. But make sure your decisions are good and calculated. There are positive prospects when it comes to love and social relationships. Dog – People born in 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 or 2018 fall under the Year of the dog. While you have the added benefit of this being your year, there's fair luck when it comes to career and other aspects of your life. However, this year is more inclined towards friendship than love, so you might need to be more patient about the prospects. Pig – People born in 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995 or 2007 fall under the Year of the Pig. This year will be fulfilling as long as you follow the motto of "No pain, no gain." Work and career would reap good benefits as long as you sow enthusiastic efforts. Calm down and plan your actions. Try harder and you might find true love too!

All over, the Year of the Earth Dog is also a good time to make lifestyle changes – like the ones you've been putting off for years. So if you're looking to quit smoking or perhaps start eating healthy – or even move places, now is a good time to start!

Yet there could be fluctuating short periods of loneliness and melancholy – but it's all for positive outcomes, by channeling your creativity and sensitivity!