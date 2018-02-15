On February 16, China and many parts of the world will ring in the Chinese New Year. The New Year will mark the beginning of the year of the dog. Numerous celebrations are planned for the annual event and several Chinese traditions will be followed this year.

It is believed that the traditions are followed to welcome health, wealth and good relationships in the New Year. Apart from traditions, a certain colour or colours have been suggested by a website called The Chinese Zodiac for each Chinese zodiac sign that will help people lure more luck into their life.

Following Feng Shui, the astrology site shares that the luckiest colours this year are earthy tones, brown, yellow, beige, but also green and blue.

The site also reveals that considering it is the year of the dog, the year will be favourable to those born in the earth, fire and metal years. The year will not be as lucky for water and wood year born people, the astrology site shares.

Experts also share with the site colours that will be lucky and colours that need to be avoided for each Chinese zodiac sign.

Take a look:

2018 Lucky colours to wear for each zodiac sign (based on Feng Shui):