On February 16, China and many parts of the world will ring in the Chinese New Year. The New Year will mark the beginning of the year of the dog. Numerous celebrations are planned for the annual event and several Chinese traditions will be followed this year.
It is believed that the traditions are followed to welcome health, wealth and good relationships in the New Year. Apart from traditions, a certain colour or colours have been suggested by a website called The Chinese Zodiac for each Chinese zodiac sign that will help people lure more luck into their life.
Following Feng Shui, the astrology site shares that the luckiest colours this year are earthy tones, brown, yellow, beige, but also green and blue.
The site also reveals that considering it is the year of the dog, the year will be favourable to those born in the earth, fire and metal years. The year will not be as lucky for water and wood year born people, the astrology site shares.
Experts also share with the site colours that will be lucky and colours that need to be avoided for each Chinese zodiac sign.
Take a look:
2018 Lucky colours to wear for each zodiac sign (based on Feng Shui):
|Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996 and 2008): Colors that are lucky for the rats are yellow, blue and white whereas the colour beige must be avoided this year.
|Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997 and 2009): It is recommended that the colours yellow, green and red will help lure the lady luck this year for the Ox. Feng Shui experts suggest avoiding black this year.
|Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998 and 2010): Take a dip in colours of brown, cyan and beige to attract the good fortune but avoid white.
|Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999 and 2011): Pick out those yellow, black or green outfits for good luck and give white a miss.
|Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000 and 2012): Bring home shades of pink, white and blue and the lady luck will follow. However, dodge those hues of cyan this year.
|Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001 and 2013): Color your life tones of green, brown and black but avoid red.
|Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002 and 2014): Giving the black a miss, choose pink, white and cyan this year.
|Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003 and 2015): Earthy colours like beige, black and yellow are considered lucky for the goats this year whereas the luscious green should be avoided.
|Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004 and 2016): Ditch those pinks in your cupboard and colour yourself yellow, cyan and white this year.
|Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005 and 2017): Bring home clothes or things coloured in beige, cyan and black but avoid pink.
|Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 and 2018): Shades of yellow, beige and blue will make you a lucky dog this year whereas cyan might hold you back.
|Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007 and 2019): Color your palette with yellow, black and white but keep red a little away.