Chinese New Year, which is also known as the Spring Festival in China, will be celebrated on January 28 and it is the year of the Rooster. There are several Korean celebrities who fall under this Zodiac sign such as Reply 1988 actor Park Bo Gum and The Legend Of The Blue Sea star Jun Ji Hyun.

Since it has already been revealed that the year might not turn out to be lucky for the Roosters, Korean drama lovers are curious about their favourite celebrities. While Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star Lee Ji-eun aka IU will begin the year with a new album, EXO member DO will be busy with the filming of his upcoming thriller movie Room Number 7.

Find out what lies ahead for the popular South Korean celebrities in the Year Of The Rooster:

Yoo Seung-ho: The 23-year-old actor had a handful full of projects in 2016, including the film Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River and SBS drama Remember – War Of The Son. He will be welcoming the Chinese New Year with his upcoming MBC drama Ruler: Master of the Mask.

Song Hye Kyo: The Descendants of the Sun star is yet to make an official announcement regarding her next acting projects. But speculations suggest that she might appear in the popular SBS drama The Legend Of The Blue Sea.

Park Bo Gum: The actor of Moonlight Drawn by Clouds fame will begin the year of the Rooster with the Asia fan meeting tour and he is yet to select his next acting project. Although there was a buzz about his casting in the upcoming movie Seobok, his representatives have denied it.

Lee Ji-eun aka IU: The Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star might not appear in a Korean mini-series any time soon as she is currently busy with her new album. However, her fans are hoping to see her back on-screen with co-star Lee Joon-Gi in a special episode of the SBS period drama.

Do Kyung-soo: The young Korean heartthrob and EXO member, who is popularly known by his stage name DO, will be busy with the filming of his upcoming movies Room Number 7 and With God.

Jun Ji Hyun: The Legend Of The Blue Sea actress is yet to pick up her next project as she is currently busy with the filming of the Korean mini-series. Since she is been praised by her fans from across the globe for her portrayal of Se-hwa and Shim Chung, she is likely to get a handful of projects in the coming days.

Other Korean celebrities born in the year of the Rooster are Lee Hyun Woo, Seo Kang Joon, Kang Dong Won, Kim Rae Won, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Dong Won, Kim Jae Won, Lee Dong Wook, Song Ji Hyo, Jang Nara, Jo Yeo Jeong, Jung Ryeo Won, and So Yoo Jin, Ryu Hwa Young, Ryu Hyo Young, Park Hyo Shin, Ha Hyun Woo, Apink member Jung Eun Ji, Girl's Day singer Minah, AOA members Mina and Hyejeong, BTS singer Suga and f(x)'s Luna.