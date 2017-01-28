Millions of people from the Chinese community have welcomed the Chinese New Year 2017 also known as the Spring Festival or the Lunar New Year. The Chinese New Year, which started on Saturday, will last until February 15.

Millions of people welcomed the Year of Rooster and said good-bye to the Year of Monkey on Saturday. People in China celebrated the first day of the Lunar New Year in a traditional way with dragon dance, lion dance and other performances.

People also wish each other with unique messages and sayings to celebrate the New Year. And to celebrate the New Year, we have compiled a few messages and saying for you to share.

Messages and Wishes in Chinese

Happiness, Prosperity, Longevity! (In Mandarin: 福禄寿, pronounced: fú lù shòu)

Enjoy good health! (In Mandarin: 身体健康; pronounced: Shēntǐ jiànkāng)

Wish you luck in the year of Sheep (In Mandarin: 祝你好运在羊的一年 Pronounced Zhù nǐ hǎo yùn zài yáng de yī nián)

Happy New Year (新年快乐 Xīnnián kuàilè)

May all your wishes come true (愿你所有的愿望成真Yuàn nǐ suǒyǒu de yuànwàng chéng zhēn

Do not fear going forward slowly; fear only to stand still.

This year ahead presents you new horizons, fresh opportunities and new hopes. Seize the opportunities and make the most of the Chinese New Year of the Rooster.

As you step into the Chinese New Year of the Rooster, you may find God's blessing guiding you through the limitations and helping you rise higher above the weaknesses.

Get rid of the demons of the year gone by and embrace the positives to lead a fulfilling and pleasurable life ahead. Wish you good fortune on the Chinese New Year!

Fun, joy, happiness, peace, love, luck, will come near with my special wish. Happy New Year!