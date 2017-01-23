Chinese New Year 2017 is just around the corner and there will be huge celebrations across the globe for a week, starting from Saturday, January 28. The chinese are all set to welcome the Year Of The Fire Rooster with parades, gifts and special family meals.

While the Spring Festival Gala will kick-off in London with a colourful parade and stage performances, New York will host multiple cultural festivals and a firecracker ceremony. In Toronto, the first day of the lunar calendar will be welcomed with a live program, wherein more than 800 Chinese and Canadian artists will perform on stage.

As the Chinese community world-wide prepares to ring in the Happy New Year (San Nin Faai Lok in Cantonese and Xin Nian Kuai Le in Mandarin), here is a list of events one can attend this weekend to celebrate the day.

Newcastle: The city will host various events, such as cultural show and children's marquee, to welcome the Year Of The Fire Rooster on Sunday, Jan 29, from 11am EST.

Manchester: The Chinese New Year celebrations will kick start on Thursday, January 26, with the installation of 50-feet-long Chinese golden dragon in Greensgate Square, Salford. The city will also display The Lanterns of the Terracotta Warriors in Exchange Square and host a special dragon parade on Jan 29.

London: The capital city of England will officially begin the Lunar New Year celebrations with special parade in Chinatown, Trafalgar Square and the West End on Sunday, Jan 29, from 10am EST onwards. It will be followed by live on stage performances by Chinese artists, which will include puppet show, martial arts, flying lion and dragon dance as well as acrobats.

New York: There will be multiple cultural shows in various Chinatowns in the city. In Manhattan, the Spring Festival Gala will begin on Saturday, January 28, with the firecracker ceremony, followed by the cultural festival. The city will also host a special Lunar New Year Parade on February 5 from 1pm onwards.

California: Disney's adventure park in the city will feature Chinese acrobats, festival-themed crafts, special activities and dragon dance from January 28 to February 5. The park will also host a light and sound show with special effects and projected animations, wherein the journey of a little lantern will be narrated every day.

Las Vegas: There will be multiple events, featuring dragon dance, colourful parades and live concerts, in various parts of the city from January 28 to 30 to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2017.

Toronto: The Canadian city will welcome the first day of Lunar calendar with a special show called CNTV Chinese New Year Gala 2017. It will feature the live performances of more than 800 Chinese and Canadian artists from 8pm GMT on Friday, Jan 27.