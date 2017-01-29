Across the world, the Chinese people are celebrating the Lunar new year. After the year of the monkey, 2017 is the year of the rooster which is meant to be brave, responsible and punctual. Chinese people across the world are celebrating the new year by lighting their traditional lanterns and fire-crackers.

In India, Chinese new year has been celebrated in style at Kolkata, Delhi, and Bengaluru. While almost in every part of the world, people are busy celebrating the Chinese new year, then you can have a great dining experience with exclusive festive menus in these restaurants in Bengaluru.

Yautcha

Best known for: This Michelin-starred restaurant is giving an exciting Chinese new year special offer which is a set menu consisting of an array of cocktails, mocktails, dim sums, fries, and desserts.

Where: 1 MG Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008

When: Until February 13, 2017

Contact: 092222 22800

Check their website here

Price: ₹1,500 for two people (Chinese new year special offer)

₹2,100 for two people (approx.)

Mainland China

Best known for: The restaurants are specially decorated for the Chinese new year and also offer special menu including some newly added dishes.

Where: Indiranagar| Church Street| Jayanagar| Kalyan Nagar| Orion Mall| Whitefield

When: 12 Noon to 3:30 PM, 7 PM to 11 PM (Mon-Sun)

Contact: Check it here

Price: ₹1,500 for two people (approx.)

Memories of China

Best known for: The vibe of Chinese culture with the beautiful decoration of a glamorous, large, round chandelier in the centre of the restaurant, and also for its authentic Chinese cuisine.

Where: Vivanta by Taj, 41/3, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

When: 12:30 to 3 PM, 7 to 11:30 PM (Mon-Sun)

Contact: 098123 17745

Price: ₹2,500 for two people (approx.)

OKO

Best known for: The contemporary rooftop restaurant offers a large variety of pan-Asian cuisine, from Japanese and Chinese to Vietnamese with Mandarin and Malaysian influences.

Where: The Lalit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road, Highgrounds, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560020

When: 12 Noon to 3:30 PM, 7 to 11 PM (Mon-Sun)

Contact: 080 3052 7777

Price: ₹2,200 for two people (approx.)

Rim Naam

Best known for: An award winning restaurant that seems afloat on the waterbody around it, offers sumptuous pan-Asian cuisine ranging from Chinese, Thai, fresh seafood, and much more.

Where: 37-39, MG Road, Yellappa Garden, Yellappa Chetty Layout, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

When: 12:30 to 3 PM, 7 to 11 PM (Mon-Sun)

Contact: 080 25585858

Price: ₹3,000 for two people (approx.)