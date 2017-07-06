While Beijing insists that the Indo-China border dispute in Sikkim can be resolved through talks only if India withdraws its troops, the Chinese media's stance on the matter is getting more aggressive each day. After saying that China must teach India "a bitter lesson," an editorial in the Global Times has now claimed that China may support Sikkim's appeal for independence.

Claiming that India has "startling control and oppression over Bhutan," the editorial said that the country has a similar effect on Sikkim as well. And if India doesn't withdraw its troops from the border, Beijing may decide to support "pro-independence appeals in Sikkim."

Talking about how Sikkim became a part of India, the editorial said: "New Delhi deposed the king of Sikkim in 1975 and manipulated the country's parliament into a referendum to make Sikkim a state of India." It went on to say that India has been bullying Bhutan ever since and the "small kingdom" has had no choice but to submit to "India's bullying."

"New Delhi's regional hegemony is swelling to a tipping point. The country has to pay for its provocations," it added. The Global Times editorial also explains how the international community must understand Bhutan's plight and China could lead the way in restoring Bhutan's "diplomatic and defense sovereignty."

The situation in Sikkim has also been questioned and the article says that while China recognised the state's annexation at the time, it could reconsider its stance. "There are those in Sikkim that cherish its history as a separate state, and they are sensitive to how the outside world views the Sikkim issue."

Just yesterday, July 5, the Chinese media had accused India of provoking China and slammed Defence Minister Arun Jaitley's comment that the India of 2017 is different from that of 1962. China said that even though Defence Minister Arun Jaitley believes that the India of 2017 is different, "India will suffer greater losses than in 1962 if it incites military conflicts."

"India is humiliating the civilization of the 21st Century," the editorial said, adding that the Indian troops can choose to withdraw from the region or the Chinese People's Liberation Army will "kick" them out.

Stressing that India must withdraw its troops and stop instigating Bhutan, it went on to say that China wants to sort the issue in a peaceful manner, which "must lead to legitimate and justified outcomes. We hope India can face up to the hazards of its unruly actions to the country's fundamental interests."

The border dispute has been going on for a while now, with things intensifying each day. And as of now, there appears to be no relief in sight.