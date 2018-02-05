China is often blamed for circulating fake products of renowned companies around the globe. And in a first, a Chinese man has pleaded guilty to selling fake Apple devices, including iPhones and iPads, in the United States for over $1 million.

A 43-year-old man living in the US on a student visa named Jianhua Li has been found guilty, before US District Court Judge Kevin McNulty of New Jersey, for taking part in counterfeiting electronic devices. The devices were shipped from China to the US between 2009 and 2014.

According to Xinhua, Jianhua Li received a whopping $1.1 million in sales before being busted in 2015.

Three other members of the group named Andreina Becerra, Rosario LaMarca and Roberto Volpe have already pleaded guilty. During 2009 to 2014, the team successfully smuggle 40,000 electronic devices and accessories from China to the US.

According to Justice Department, Jianhua Li shipped the devices and the counterfeit labels separately to skip the US Customs and Border Protection officials. The devices were later assembled in the US. Jianhua Li also planned all the money transfer to hide the source of the business.

Jianhua Li will be facing sentencing on May 30. LaMarca was sentenced to 37 months in prison last year, while Becerra and Volpe are awaiting sentencing.