Even though the 70-day Doklam standoff between India and China in Sikkim came to an end on Monday, August 28, Beijing still seems to be in the mood to air some opinions. The Chinese foreign minister on Wednesday said that India "should learn lessons" from the standoff and must make sure that such issues do not repeat.

"We hope the Indian side will learn lessons from this incident and prevent similar things from happening again," Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a press briefing on Wednesday, reported PTI. "We hope that through the efforts of both sides we will maintain healthy and stable relations."

Wang was speaking at a press briefing on the upcoming BRICS Summit next week, which will also have Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance and will be chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While the terms of the resolution haven't been disclosed, it is also yet to be known which country pulled back first. Even though the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the Indian as well Chinese forces were simultaneously pulling back, Beijing's state media had said that the Indian troops had decided to withdraw.

Though Wang welcomed the fact that the standoff had ended and said that it was a good news not just for the two countries but the international community as well, he seemed a have a similar opinion and when asked why the forces decided to withdraw from the Doklam plateau, he said that it was, in fact, the Indian Army that withdrew.

"Media may have their own speculation. What is most important is the authoritative information released by the government. The information provided by (China's) ministry of foreign affairs reflects the facts," he noted.

"The trespassing personnel and equipment from India were all withdrawn to the Indian side of the border around 2.30 pm the day before yesterday. That brought the face-off to an end and that is the basic fact."

However, Wang did hope for a friendly and healthy equation in the future and said that the neighbours are big countries and bound to have differences, but it is important to sort these issues properly, through mutual respect.

"There is huge potential and space for cooperation between India and China. Such cooperation serves the interest of our two countries and peoples," Wang added.

"We hope China and India will join hands and work together for the rejuvenation of Asia and for the development of our region and contribute our share to greater development."

Meanwhile, Wang did not answer if he will meet Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, which will be held from September 3 to 5 in the city of Xiamen.