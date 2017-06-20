While Salman Khan and his team are busy promoting Tubelight, it has now been confirmed that Chinese actress Zhu Zhu will not be a part of the promotions. In fact, she will not be coming to India before the release of the movie.

During a promotional event of Tubelight, director Kabir Khan was asked about Zhu Zhu missing from the action, and if at all she will be part of the promotions. "Zhu Zhu is very busy in China. So, she is not able to be part of the schedule. She is definitely not coming here before the release," Kabir told during the conference.

Earlier, it was reported by a popular daily that Salman had intentionally been keeping Zhu Zhu out of the Tubelight promotions as he wanted brother Sohail Khan to hog the limelight. The superstar is trying to revive Sohail's acting career, and thus, he wants him to grab as much attention as possible, the report had added.

It is pretty obvious that Zhu Zhu would certainly have caught all the attention if she was part of the promotions. So, is the Chinese actress really busy or is it Salman himself who has made sure that Zhu Zhu does not come to India before the release of the film? Well, only the gorgeous diva can answer it if at all she comes to India.

Directed by Kabir, Tubelight is based on the backdrop of Indo-China war, but it mainly is about the strong bond that Salman and Sohail's characters share in the movie. After the success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, fans are eagerly waiting for Tubelight to hit the screens.

Slated to be released on the occasion of Eid, Tubelight is expected to have a massive opening at the box office, like most other Salman Khan movies.