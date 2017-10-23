China's People's Liberation Army has said that it is satisfied with the way the recent border settlement with India was reached after nearly 10 weeks of standoff between the countries in Doklam. PLA said that the issue was "safely resolved," which reflected President Xi Jinping's increasing influence in the region.

Tensions between India and China escalated in June after Indian soldiers stopped Chinese troops from constructing a road in the uninhabited territory of Doklam, which is claimed by both Bhutan and China. This resulted in a months-long standoff between the troops of both the nations at India's Sikkim border, where both sides told each other to withdraw from the region.

The standoff finally came to an end in August, when India's Ministry of External Affairs said that the countries had decided to pull back their troops from the border. China, however, stated that it would continue to patrol the Doklam region.

Staff officer at the office of International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission (CMC), China's top military body, Liu Fang, while addressing a press conference on Sunday referred to "the Indian military passing the borderline into China's territory".

Liu said that China's defence and other ministers "worked very closely many times" during negotiations with the Indian side.

"Of course, it is safely solved right now," she said. "We reiterated very clearly Chinese position and all of these actually contributed to the peaceful resolution of China-Indian cross-border conflict," she added, while speaking on the sidelines of the Community Party Congress, which gathers once in five years to create policies and choose the next generation of leaders.

The CMC staff officer said that the PLA had established regular channels of communications with the military of various countries, and that has been proven very useful for the country.

"We have built many dialogues and dialogue mechanisms with many countries at the right levels," Liu said adding, "We don't work on a single point but we connect all the points together. We are expanding a net of cooperation."