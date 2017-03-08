At a time when the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has tried to highlight everything that is national and put the focus back on self-reliance, Chinese mobile manufacturing firm OPPO Mobiles took over as the new sponsor of the Indian cricket team for five years.

Existing right-holders Star India ended its four-year association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in February and clarified that it would not bid for the apparel sponsorship any more, citing lack of clarity and focus about the board's administration in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision in January.

Two firms thereafter appeared at the bidding table and both are Chinese firms (the other being Vivo which is the sponsor of the IPL for 2016 and 2017).

OPPO Mobiles will pay a whopping Rs1,079 crore (approx $162 million) while Vivo's bid was Rs768 crore (approx $115 million). OPPO's bid is almost five times the previous bid by Star India.

In this era of sports-business blend, there is no surprise in the Chinese firm bagging the rights to sponsor Team India, but will the nationalist rulers of the country find this a satisfactory development?

After all, the Modi regime has been trying its best in various sectors – be it economy, diplomacy or strategic – to compete with the Chinese. But just as it is failing to get rid of the 'Made in China' challenge, the saffron camp will soon find a Chinese contribution behind the country's cricket team – perhaps the most prominent brand ambassador for India abroad.

There has been no protest from nationalists over Vivo sponsoring the IPL, perhaps because the IPL is just another private fun event. But when it comes to the national team, sentiments could be hurt.

Sky Lee, Global VP & President of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd, said, "Cricket in India isn't just a sport, but a way of life, a culture, even a religion."

He stressed that OPPO is a brand that is adored by the youth and wanted to share in the success with Virat Kohli's men. He also said the brand is deeply loved by youngsters in India and sales in India are growing fast.

Sounds nice. But will China power allow nationalists to cheer the next time Kohli hits the ball out of the stadium?