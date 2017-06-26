China has launched its fastest indigenous next-generation bullet train, which travels with a maximum speed of 400 kmph. The train made its debut on Monday and travelled at the busiest Beijing-Shanghai line.

Reports state that the new bullet train 'Fuxing', reaches Shanghai from Beijing in five hours and 45 minutes, making it very convenient for travellers who had to spend nearly half of a day making the journey.

'Fuxing', a CR400AF model, departed Beijing South Railway Station at 11.05 am for Shanghai. At the same time, a CR400AF model left Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station for Beijing. The train reportedly took about five hours and 45 minutes to reach Shanghai, while stopping by at least 10 stations on its way, including Jinan, Shandong province and Tianjin.

The train, which is also known as electric multiple units (EMU), had a consistent speed of 350 kilometres an hour and can go up to a top speed of 400 kilometres per hour, according to state-run Xinhua news agency reports.

'Fuxing', which means rejuvenation, will now travel on the country's busiest route used by 5,05,000 passengers every day. The new bullet train has been designed and manufactured in China, according to the agency report.

The report adds that the train concludes a sophisticated monitoring system which constantly checks its performance and automatically slows the train in case of any emergencies or abnormal conditions.

The train also has a remote data transmission system, which means that a control centre will be able to monitor the activities of the train in real time.

The general manager of China Railway Corporation and operator of the new train, Lu Dongfu, said 'Fuxing', underpins the unique role that high-speed railway has played in China's economic and social development.