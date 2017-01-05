China has showed the world its capability when it comes to building and operating bullet trains. With an admirable high-speed rail network of over 22,000 km, which is the longest such network in the world, it has now launched the longest bullet train, 'Shangri-la of the World.'

This new bullet train, launched on Thursday, will travel from Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, to Beijing. The bullet train will be travelling a distance of 2,760 km and will take only 13 hours to reach China's capital city.

This newly-launched train line passes through some of the most beautiful places in China. A first class ticket would cost 1,475 yuan ($212) and a second class ticket costs 879 yuan ($127), ECNS reported.

Some of the bullet trains in service with China can reach a maximum operational speed of 380 km/h.

China now effectively connects all its provinces (on the mainland) to the bullet train grid. China has also been marketing its bullet train technology to different countries around the world, thus giving its rival Japan a good competition. India is one of the countries that have been in talks with China to provide it with similar technology.

China has showed its prowess in building railways outside its territory too. In October 2016, it launched a 750 km railway line from Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to the Red Sea port of Djibouti. It would take about 10 hours for the journey.

China is also building train lines in Afghanistan and has plans to bring railway network to Nepal from Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).

It recently launched a direct rail freight service to London covering about 19,312 km. The new service will pass Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, Belgium and France before arriving in London. China calls it the New Silk Route.