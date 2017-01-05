China issued another warning to India after it test-fired its long-range ballistic missile, Agni-IV, on Monday after having successfully test-fired Agni-V late in December 2016. China's state media indicated that it would help Pakistan build its nuclear arsenal if India doesn't "cool" its "missile fever".

The editorial in the Global Times comes in the wake of India calling out China on Thursday after it blocking the enlisting of Masood Azhar as a terrorist in the United Nations.

"In general, it is not difficult for India to produce intercontinental ballistic missiles which can cover the whole world. If the UN Security Council has no objection over this, let it be. The range of Pakistan's nuclear missiles will also see an increase. If the world can adapt to these, China should too," the Global Times said.

China also acknowledged that India is vying for a permanent membership in the UN Security Council as the sole candidate with both nuclear capability and economic potential. However, the country said that Pakistan should have "privileges in nuclear development that India has".

It also said that China won't be able to stop India from developing long-range ballistic missiles. The Agni V was touted as capable of covering entire China when it was test-fired.

It also accused western countries of ignoring the nuclear race between India and Pakistan while emphasising Sino-India relations should be worked on.

"The best choice for Beijing and New Delhi is to build rapport," the editorial read. Meanwhile, it dismissed India as a main rival in the long-run. It said that India's GDP is only 20 percent that of China's and there is "vast disparity" between the two.

It said that while China is sincere about building a relationship with India it won't sit still if India goes too far with its nuclear programme.

"India should realise that owning several missiles does not mean it is a nuclear power. Even though India does become a nuclear power, it will be a long time before it can show off its strength to the world," it read.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said on Wednesday that "14 out of 15 UNSC members want action against Masood Azhar.There is one hold out. We hope this is the year that the hold out disappear."

"India hopes China as a responsible nation understands double standards are simply self defeating events to recite," MJ Akbar, Minister of State, MEA said.