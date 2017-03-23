Two of the football giants from Asia -- China and Korea Republic (South Korea) -- renew their rivalry on Thursday in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. Security for the high-intensity match at the Helong Stadium in Changsha, China, has been stepped up following the recent political developments between the nations.

However, for now, let's not focus on South Korea's decision of deploying the US anti-missile defense system, leaving China fuming. Let us get into the preview of the football match.

South Korea have almost qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia, but China haven't. A win also for the home side over the mighty Koreans looks dim, but nevertheless, China will be hoping to making the occasion special for themselves.

"To be frank, South Korea are stronger than us," China's defender Feng Xiaoting has been quoted as saying by ESPN FC. "Their players are very good individually, and as a team they play well. If we can maintain our performance level and play with self-belief, we can take them by surprise."

If we look at the FIFA World Cup appearance record so far, South Korea have taken part in as many as nine of them, while China qualified for just the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

At the moment, China are rock-bottom in Group A of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers from the AFC Final Group A Stage. Iran and South Korea, meanwhile, occupy the top two positions in the six-team group.

Only the top two sides qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

China - Korea Republic: Head to head

Total meetings: 40

China won: 5

South Korea won: 24

Draws: 11

Match schedule

Date: March 23

Time: 5:05 pm IST (7:35 pm China time, 8:35 pm in South Korea)

Venue: Helong Stadium in Changsha, China

Where to watch live

India: No broadcast

China: TV - Star Sports 2 China. Live stream - PPTV Sport China

Korea Republic: TV - JTBC

International live streaming: YouTube.