After the Chinese snowflake boy's icicle hair story went viral on social media, now another young Chinese boy's story is making round on the Weibo.

A seven-year-old boy, known by his nickname Xiao Chang Jiang (which means 'Little Yangtze River'), works as a 'kuaidi', express delivery boy in a district of Qingdao city.

According to What's on Weibo, the boy's father had passed away four years ago. His mother has remarried since and lost touch with her child.

Also read: Is it a zombie fish? This viral video of a cooked fish rising from the dead may horrify you

Yan Shifang, the boy's guardian and his late father's colleague, has been looking after Chang since he was three.

Chang now delivers around 30 packages a day in Qingdao's Shibei district and almost became a celebrity. He told the reporters that he was very happy doing it and wanted to become a delivery boy once he grew up.

His photo and story were shared by Wang Qingwei, director of Qingdao Chess Association after he met the boy last week.

"He handed me a big package with some difficulty and asked me to sign a confirmation receipt," Wang told China Daily.

On the other hand, another video has gained huge attention on social media as it was shared on Weibo by Chinese media outlet Pear Video.

You can watch the video HERE.

One user commented: First the ice boy, now the kuaidi boy. How many of these children are out there?"

"Looks like a very optimistic child, more sensible than other children, I believe that suffering will teach him a lot, I wish him a bright future. Mr. Yan is also a good man, good people will have a good report, bless them," another wrote.

Later, many users have expressed concern for the young boy and wanted to donate some money to get him back to the school. Chang has been sent to a local children's welfare house on the weekend.

"The boy is very smart and he is in good health," said Ren Linsong, deputy director of the welfare house, who added that they will take care of him and help him with his schooling.

However, an investigation is underway to find out his mother as per a notice issued by Qingdao Shibei district government.

"The local police authority has not yet found the boy's registered household and we are trying to find the boy's mother," the notice stated.