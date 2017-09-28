The U650 drone is about 20 feet long, weighs about 750kg, and has a range of over 2,000km at 180kmh. It can carry a range of cargo from cameras and survey instruments, to medical supplies and even small ordnance.
China unveils worlds first commercial amphibious drone
- September 28, 2017 15:12 IST
