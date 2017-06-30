Referring to the 1962 war, China on Thursday said that India should learn from "historical lessons" and "stop clamouring for war" as the situation at the Nathu La pass in Sikkim has intensified in the last few days. In light of the tense situation, both India and China are said to have deployed about 3,000 troops each in the region.

"Such rhetoric is extremely irresponsible. We hope (the) particular person in the Indian Army could learn from historical lessons and stop such clamouring for war," Hindustan Times quoted Wu Qian, a spokesperson of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), as saying. Qian's statement comes after Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited the region and said that India was ready to deal with China, Pakistan and internal security issues.

Speaking about the tension, Qian also said that the Indian Army had entered into the Chinese territory and halted their activities. "The Indian border troop personnel have entered the Chinese territory in the Sikkim sector of the India-China borders. They tried to stop the normal activities of the Chinese border defence forces in the Donglang region. We carried out appropriate responses to halt these activities to safeguard our national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

While India had accused China of building roads on the India-China-Bhutan trijunction, the PLA spokesperson said that China wasn't operating in the Bhutan territory in any way.

"The personnel have been operating on the Chinese territory. We have made very clear to the Indian side that they should correct their wrong doing and withdraw their personnel from the Chinese territory."

Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry has also spoken on the issue and said that China has urged India to withdraw troops from the border and only then the two countries could have a dialogue to settle the matter.

Bhutan too has reportedly asked China to stop activities in its territory but the foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang didn't comment on it.

The border issue started after the Indian side accused the Chinese troops of intruding into the Indian border in Sikkim and destroying bunkers, while the PLA put the blame on India saying it was interfering in the activities taking place in the Chinese territory and said that India had no right to interfere in what it does within its territory.

"The Indian troops unilaterally provoked trouble which was in violation of the relevant agreement between the two sides and the mutual consensus of between the leaders of the two countries," Beijing said, according to the Press Trust of India. "This seriously damaged peace and tranquillity in the border areas. China is committed to developing bilateral relations with India, but also firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests."

China had also shut down the Nathu La pass and denied entry to pilgrims travelling to Kailash Mansarovar. The Chinese media too has been taking an aggressive stand on the issue and even said that India needs to learn "the rules" of dealing with border disputes. Claiming that China is much more powerful in terms of economy as well as the military, an article on the Global Times also warned India not to be "arrogant" and said that the Chinese government "must force the Indian troops to retreat to the Indian side by all means."