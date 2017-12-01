Even though India may take pride in the way it handled the Doklam standoff at the India-China border in Sikkim, it looks like China is giving its neighbour a new kind of headache. Beijing is said to be helping Pakistan build permanent bunkers near the Rajasthan and Gujarat border.

Images of these bunkers have been accessed by Aaj Tak and pictures show these structures being built in the region. About 350 of such bunkers have already been built and they are not very easy to locate as these structures have been erected using stones that cannot be spotted easily.

And it looks like the defence officials are aware of these China-Pakistan-made bunkers as sources told India Today that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already visited these areas quite a few times to study the situation and see how prepared the forces are to handle an emergency.

Apart from the bunkers, Pakistan has also reportedly been building defence canals, swamps, and roads, which is a threat to India. Not just that, several officials have also said that the India-Pakistan border has also witnessed an increase in the number of Chinese troops deployed.

Meanwhile, China itself is not far behind. Beijing has already built two airports adjacent to India and is constructing two more. It already has an airbase near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district and is also constructing another near Barmer, reported the daily.

In view of these concerns, the Indian Army had decided to upgrade the infrastructure at the country's border with China in various states, a few weeks ago and the plan was approved at the army's commanders' conference in New Delhi.

Uttarakhand is the focus right now, where the army plans to construct roads in the area that leads up to the Uttarakhand border to make the region more accessible for the army. "The issues that were highlighted during the conference related to infrastructure and capability development along the borders," the Indian Express had then quoted Lt General Vijay Singh as saying.

He also explained that the army studied and planned a few changes to the existing infrastructure in the region to enhance the accessibility and facilities. More funds will now be allotted to the Border Roads Organisations, which is in charge of building roads and infrastructure in this region and other similar terrains.

The Uttarakhand border has in the past seen the presence of Chinese troops. The PLA had, in July, briefly infiltrated into India through the Barahoti region of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. "On both occasions [on July 15 and July 25] about 15-20 Chinese soldiers transgressed into the territory at Barahoti that India and China lay claim upon. The soldiers stayed there for a while and returned," a source told the daily. It was also said that such transgressions in the area were commonplace.

Apart from Uttarakhand, the army will also enhance the infrastructure in a few other regions. "To that end, four passes — Niti, Lipu lekh, Thang La 1, and Tsangchokla — will be connected by 2020 on priority," Singh had added.