Arsenal's long time manager, Arsene Wenger believes the Chinese Super League will not be the only threat to European football, but the Indian Super League as well. The Indian league, he says, will in the future attract top football stars from around the world with massive wages.

Despite Wenger suggesting that China, and in the future, India could become footballing powerhouses, he has warned they cannot expect instant success. He gave an example of the struggle he faced when he joined the J-League side, Nagoya Grampus Eight, just three years after the league was formed.

"Professional football was created in England 150 years ago and we still struggle. It's a slow process of creating a football culture. In China, it's new. When I went to Japan, it was 1995 and their professional league had been created in 1993. You expect reflexes that are not there because players don't have the culture of professional football. It will take time."

"But China has moved forward. It tries to promote football and I'm happy that football has become popular in China. I also expect India to come to the game too you know. I hope it will happen," Daily Mail quoted Arsene Wenger as saying.

The last three years alone has seen a lot of top European players come and play in the Indian Super League. Luis Garcia, John Arne Riise, Diego Forlan, Florent Malouda, Helder Postiga and Eider Gudjohnsen have all been lured to India and along with the players a lot of top managers including Steve Coppell, Zico and Gianluca Zambrotta have made their move to India.

Inter Milan legend Marco Materazzi also tried his hand at management for the first time in India when he took charge of Chennaiyin FC and guided them to the title in 2015.