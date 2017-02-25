Several people are feared trapped in a hotel in Nanchang, China's Jiangxi province, after a fire broke out in the multi-storey building on Saturday morning.

Video footage of the blaze circulating on social media shows a thick, dark smoke billowing from several floors of the hotel.

Emergency services are on their way to the spot of the incident.

#BREAKING Several trapped after fire breaks out in hotel in Nanchang, E China’s Jiangxi pic.twitter.com/NuN9Z95dNo — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 25, 2017

