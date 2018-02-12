Global warming has become a worldwide concern. The rise in temperature, extreme weather, heat waves and rising sea levels are proving to be harmful to Earth and its environment. To tackle global warming and air pollution, China is developing the world's first forest city in Guangxi in the southern part of the country, with as many as 40,000 trees and 1 million plants of 100 species.

The Liuzhou Forest City will be built in the northern part of Liuzhou, situated in the mountainous region of Guangxi. The area covers 175 hectares of land along the Liujiang river. The main motive behind the project is to decrease the air temperature, curb noise pollution and create a suitable environment for birds, insects and animals.

The forest city will be able to host 30,000 people once completed. Hotels, hospitals, houses, schools and offices in the area will be covered by more than 40,000 trees and 100 species of plants. This covering of greenery will absorb 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide and 57 tons of pollutants every year, and produce 900 tons of oxygen. Fast rail lines and roads for electric cars will also be set up in this new zone.

China's green city will have recreational areas, residential and commercial areas along with two schools and a hospital. The city will run on renewable energy such as geothermal energy and solar energy. The houses will have solar-paneled roofs and the air-conditioning will be powered by geothermal energy.

Stefano Boeri Architetti has designed the project and it will be commissioned by Liuzhou Municipality Urban Planning. The project will begin in 2020.

Malaysia's Forest City with four artificial islands has the same goal as the Liuzhou Forest City — that of getting rid of pollution. The project, launched in 2014, is still at an early stage of development and reclamation work is under process.

Malaysia's Forest City will see the artificial islands rising up from the waters of the Tebrau Strait and will cover a total surface of 14 square kilometers. It will bring Malaysia's shoreline closer to Singapore.