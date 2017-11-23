Microsoft's Skype and other similar calling apps are no longer available on US tech giant Apple's app store in China as the Chinese government ordered for their removal since they were allegedly violating local laws.

Microsoft has confirmed that Skype has been "temporarily removed" from the App Store on iPhone and iPad, but it is working to get it back as soon as possible.

"The iOS version of Skype has been temporarily removed from the app store in China... we're passionate about the benefit that Skype offers to our users around the world by facilitating communication and enabling collaboration," Microsoft said.

Apple in a statement said, "We have been notified by the Ministry of Public Security that a number of voices over internet protocol apps do not comply with local law. Therefore these apps have been removed from the app store in China. These apps remain available in all other markets where they do business."

Apple removed Skype from the App Store in China during late October, but the services have been still functioning perfectly for those users who have already installed the app.

Skype is the new victim of China's strict internet filters which is known as the Great Firewall. In the beginning of this year, Apple was forced to remove many VPN apps from the App Store in China due to its strict rules and regulations, while apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter also got affected due to China's Great Firewall.

Right now, Microsoft is not making any comment on why Skype is also unavailable on at least a few major third-party Android app stores. Many of Google's services, including Gmail and YouTube, have been blocked in China for several years.