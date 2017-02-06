China: Fire in foot massage parlour kills at least 18

China: Fire in foot massage parlour kills at least 18 Close
A massive fire broke out in Chinas eastern Zheijang province killing at least 18 people. The cause of the fire is unclear as authorities are still investigating the incident. Fire safety measures are said to be routinely ignored in China, with exit doors locked and escape passages blocked in buildings.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular